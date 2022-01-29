The Valley City State volleyball team has signed eight players to the recruiting class of 2022, head coach Brigitte Greywater has announced. The Vikings welcome Emma Lucas, Delani Clarke, Morgan Freije, Danielle Hagler, JayCee Richter, Sydnie Grager, Hanna Wieland and Brooke Anderson to the volleyball program.
Recruiting Class of 2022
Emma Lucas is a 6-foot-1 utility from Northern Cass High School. Lucas was named All-Region as a junior, All-State as a senior, and was a member of the All-Tournament State Team in 2020 and 2021. Lucas was also named the Region 1 Outstanding Senior.
Delani Clarke is a 5-foot-6 setter/defensive specialist from Bismarck Century High School. She was named First Team WDA, Second Team Class A All-State. Clarke is a two-time state champion and reached 1,000 career assists as a senior.
Morgan Freije is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker from Langdon-EM High School. Freije was named the 2021 Midco Sports Player of the Year as a senior. She was a three time member of the All-Tournament State Team (2019, 2020, 2021), a three-time All-Region selection and a two-time All-State selection.
Danielle Hagler is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker from North Star High School. She was a five-time All-Region selection and named All-State three times. Hagler also earned Region 4 Outstanding Senior in 2021.
JayCee Richter is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist from Linton-HMB High School. She is a four-time All-District member, named All-State twice, and a two-time All-Tournament State Team recipient (2020, 2021). Richter was also named the 2021 Class B Outstanding Senior.
Sydnie Grager is a 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Carrington High School. Grager has been a two-time All-District selection.
Hanna Wieland is a 5-foot-6 defensive specialist from Barnes County North High School. She joins the Vikings after being named All-District as a senior.
Brooke Anderson is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist from Rugby High School. She is a two-time All-District selection and was named All-Region as a junior.
ABOUT THE SIGNEES
Emma Lucas
Why VCSU? I chose VCSU because of the small environment and the amazing mix of both academics and athletics, as well as the great team culture and coaching staff.
Personal Information: I am the daughter of DC and Marie Lucas and have a younger sister, Ellie. My dad played baseball at VCSU. I have a 4.0 GPA and I hope to study either health science or business.
Goals at VCSU: My goal for when I join VCSU is to constantly push myself to become the best player I can be for the team. I want to help the team continue to be successful, continue to win and be consistently strong throughout the season.
Delani Clarke
Why VCSU? I choose VCSU because it is a great match for me academically, socially and athletically. I look forward to being a part of the culture and team atmosphere.
Personal Information: My parents are Ron and Renee Clarke. I am a triplet with my sister, Jaycie, and brother, Brody. I have an older sister, Kylee, who played volleyball at Montana State University Billings. I am an honor roll student and plan on majoring in elementary education.
Goals at VCSU: My goal is to become the best volleyball player I can be while bettering those around me. I want to help the team have a winning record.
Morgan Freije
Why VCSU? I choose VSCU because I loved the team chemistry, how driven the coaches are to make their players better and it truly felt like the right fit for me.
Personal Information: My parents are Bonnie and Doug Freije. My mom attended Jamestown College, played basketball there for four years and currently is a chiropractor in Devils Lake. My dad attended Mayville State to play basketball and currently farms in the Edmore area. My sisters are Ashtin Porritt and Fallyn Freije. Both of my sisters were college athletes. Ashtin went to the University of Jamestown for a semester and played basketball, then transferred to Lake Region and continued to play basketball for two years. Fallyn spent three years at UND played basketball then transferred her senior year to Montana State in Bozeman where she finished her college career. She went on to play overseas in Europe for two seasons. During my time at VCSU I plan to major in health science.
Goals at VCSU: Ultimately my goal during my time at VCSU is to make it to the NAIA National Tournament. I hope to be the best teammate I can be and bring my game to another level.
Danielle Hagler
Why VCSU? I chose VCSU because of the coaching staff, the campus, the academic options and it isn't too far from my hometown. The coaches have already been a big part in making me the volleyball player I am today. I look forward to being a part of the VCSU family both academically and athletically.
Personal Information: The daughter of Jeff and Marla Hagler and I have two older siblings, Jake and Sarah. Both my parents and brother played collegiate sports at the University of Jamestown. My sister played college volleyball at Minnesota State University Moorhead. I plan to pursue a degree in health science.
Goals at VCSU: My team and personal goals for my career at VCSU are to obtain a quality education and make an impact in building a successful volleyball program.
JayCee Richter
Why VCSU? I chose VCSU because of the awesome coaches and community. Everyone is so welcoming, and I feel that the people at VCSU want to help me excel in both my athletic and academic careers.
Personal Information: My parents are Jon and Jaime Richter. I have three younger brothers, Riley, Gentry, and Brody. My mom played basketball at VCSU. My dad played football and basketball at Mayville State University. I have been on the honor roll my entire high school career. I hope to pursue a degree in health science.
Goals at VCSU: My goal as a team at Valley City State is to make it to the national tournament. My individual goal is to be the best volleyball player that I can be on and off the court.
Sydnie Grager
Why VCSU? I chose VCSU not only for the great coaching staff and team culture but for the amazing campus. Coming from a small town, Valley City feels like a second home.
Personal Information: I am the daughter of Jay and the late Krista Grager and have four older brothers, Brandon, Micheal, Jordan and Spencer. I was the homecoming queen, the captain of the volleyball and basketball teams, an honor roll student and the student representative for a counselor advisory board. I plan on majoring in secondary education.
Goals at VCSU: My goal is to be the best player and teammate I can be and to and to win our conference.
Hanna Wieland
Why VCSU: I chose Valley City State University because of the community, atmosphere on campus and in the volleyball program, and the family-like bond of the team. I felt so welcomed by the coaches and everyone on campus!
Personal Information: My parents are Bob and Kristi Wieland. I have two older sisters and an older brother. My older sister Clara is still a part of the VCSU volleyball program. I have been on the honor roll for my whole high school career. I hope to major in psychology and hope to become a Child Life Specialist someday.
Goals at VCSU: My goals at VCSU are to become conference champions and to build on the culture of the team with my teammates. My personal goals are to become the best player and person I can be!
Brooke Anderson
Why VCSU? I chose VCSU because I liked the small class sizes and I wanted to continue my volleyball career close to home.
Personal Information: I am the daughter of Kim and Steve Anderson. I have one younger brother who is a freshman in high school. Kim played volleyball at Bismarck State College and Minot State University. During my time at Rugby High School I was involved in volleyball, basketball, track & field, softball, band, National Honor Society, student council, mathletes and science olympiad. I was a two-time All-District and one-time All-Region selection in volleyball. I was also selected as a one of the NDHSAA Distinguished Student Finalists. I plan on majoring in health science.
Goals at VCSU: My goal at VCSU is to become the best player I can be. My team goal is to beat Jamestown and Mayville.