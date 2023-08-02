The Valley City State volleyball schedule has been set for the fall 2023 season, including 12 home games to be played in Graichen Gym.
Viking Volleyball kicked off the season on August 18, under the direction of Michelle Meiklejohn, for her first season as head coach of Viking volleyball.
VCSU returns all 12 of its players from last season, including honorable mention All-American outside hitter Bailey Nelson. VCSU also adds five new faces to the 2023 volleyball squad.
"I'm anxious to get our season started and excited to work with this group," Meiklejohn said.
VCSU hosts scrimmages on Aug. 14 and officially kicks off the season on Aug. 18 in Orange City, Iowa where the Vikings face Briar Cliff and Northwestern. The Vikings then compete at the Charger Invite on Aug. 25-26, and Bellevue's Labor Day Classic Sept. 1-2.
The Vikings kick off the home schedule with its own VCSU Invite Sept. 8-9. VCSU will host six teams, and the invite will feature games at the Bubble and Graichen Gym. All of VCSU's games will be played in Graichen Gym.
The Vikings then kick off the NSAA season on Sept. 13 at Dickinson State. VCSU will play 12 conference matches this season, including six home games and six away games. Parent's Night is scheduled for Oct. 27 as the Vikings host Dakota State, and Senior Day will be Oct. 28 when VCSU hosts Bellevue.
The North Star Athletic Association postseason tournament is scheduled for Nov. 9-11, in Watertown, S.D.