The Valley City State University softball team is set to take the field this weekend for the first time in almost a year.
After seeing their 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19, the Vikings are back in action Friday for the 2021 season opener as they begin their quest for a second straight conference title. VCSU will play four games this weekend indoors at the Presentation College Dome Classic in Aberdeen, S.D., beginning the season Friday at 12 p.m. against Dordt University.
