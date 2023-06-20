VALLEY CITY – Valley City State University athletic director Dennis McCulloch has announced Michelle Meiklejohn as the new head coach of the VCSU volleyball program.
“Michelle has proven herself as a top assistant coach in our conference, and it’s time for her to lead her own program,” said McCulloch. “We are excited to have her join Viking Athletics.”
Meiklejohn joins the Vikings from Mayville State where she served as an assistant coach for nine seasons. She is a three-time North Star Athletic Association Assistant Coach of the Year – including this past season – and a two-time North Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year. While at Mayville, she also spent seven years as an instructor and assistant professor in the health, physical education, and recreation department.
“It is an honor to be named the next head volleyball coach at Valley City State University,” said Meiklejohn. “The current and incoming group of women I have the opportunity to coach is extremely exciting for me. I plan to continue to build off the current talent and culture of the program. I am looking forward to August, and the bright future of Viking Volleyball.”
“The support from administration, athletic department, faculty and staff has already been so overwhelming,” she said. “Thank you to President LaFave, Athletic Director Dennis McCulloch, and the hiring committee for believing in me and offering my family this opportunity. Myself, my husband Jared, and our son Eriah are thrilled to be a part of the VCSU family and Valley City Community.”
A native of Oakes, N.D., Meiklejohn helped coach two NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans and one NAIA 3rd Team All-American at Mayville. The Comets won the NSAA Tournament in 2020 and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round in Fremont, Neb.
As a player, Meiklejohn competed for two seasons at Mayville State and two seasons at North Dakota State College of Science. At Mayville, she was recognized as a NSAA Scholar-Athlete and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fitness and wellness. She also holds a master’s degree in health, nutrition and exercise science from North Dakota State University.
While at NDSCS, Meiklejohn was a dual-sport athlete in volleyball and basketball where she was a member of a conference and regional championship volleyball team. She was also named to the MonDak All-Academic Team.
Meiklejohn replaces Brigitte Greywater, who led the Viking volleyball program for the past three seasons.