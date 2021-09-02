VCSU's Jerrod Williamson and Nico Magana have been selected as NSAA Football Players of the Week, the North Star Athletic Association conference office announced Monday.
Williamson was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Magan was the Special Teams Player of the Week after both helped the Vikings to a season-opening 24-7 win over the University of Jamestown.
NSAA Football Defensive Player of the Week
Jerrod Williamson – Valley City State (N.D.) – 5'9" – 180 lbs., Senior – defensive back
NSAA Football Special Teams Player of the Week
Nico Magana – Valley City State (N.D.) – 5'7" – 255 lbs., Freshman – kicker
