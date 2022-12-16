VCSU Vikings basketball players in Hawaii this weekend

Both VCSU's men's and women's teams are playing in the tournament. They arrived in Hawaii on Thursday afternoon. VCSU's men will play games Saturday and Sunday while the Viking women will play Sunday and Monday.
Live video and live stats will be available for all VCSU games. The video is pay-per-view at $10/game.
Saturday – 8:30 p.m.: VCSU Men vs. Central Methodist | VIDEO | STATS
Sunday – TBA: VCSU Men vs. TBA | VIDEO | STATS
Sunday – 12 p.m.: VCSU Women vs. William Carey | VIDEO | STATS
Monday – 1 p.m.: VCSU Women vs. Morningside College | VIDEO | STATS
Valley City State's men enter the trip with a 6-6 overall record and a 1-0 mark in conference play. The men's portion of the Big Island Classic is a four-team tournament. The Vikings open Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Central Time against Central Methodist University – a traditionally strong NAIA program. Central Methodist is currently 6-4 overall this season.
The other two teams in the men's tournament are Milligan University and host Hilo. The losers of Saturday's games will play for third place on Sunday at 10 p.m. Central Time. The winners of Saturday's games will play for the championship on Sunday at 12 a.m. Central.
For the Viking women, both of their opponents are already set. The Vikings take on William Carey on Sunday at 12 p.m. Central, and then face Morningside University on Monday at 1 p.m. Central. Both William Carey and Morningside are NAIA opponents.
VCSU's women are 8-3 overall this season and 1-0 in conference play. William Carey is also 8-3 overall, and Morningside University is 5-5.