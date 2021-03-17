The Valley City State University baseball team has made several changes to its schedule this week due to weather and field conditions. A non-conference game scheduled for Tuesday at Dickinson State University has been canceled.
VCSU will now play road games at Mayville State on Thursday, and at Dickinson State on Saturday. VCSU will also host a junior varsity doubleheader on Friday.
Updated Schedule
Thursday, March 18: Varsity at Mayville State, 2 p.m. (One 9-inning game)
Friday, March 19: Junior Varsity Doubleheader vs. North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m. (Two 7-inning games)
Saturday, March 20: Varsity Doubleheader at Dickinson State, 2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT (9-inning, 7-inning)
Weekend Recap
VCSU is coming off a tough four-game series at Mount Marty University. The Vikings dropped all four games to the Lancers. Mount Marty won 9-3 and 4-3 on Friday, and then defeated the Vikings by scores of 7-1 and 9-5 on Saturday.
Mount Marty 9, VCSU 3 - Box Score
Highlights: VCSU freshmen Dustin Mertz and Mitch Taylor both pitched scoreless innings in relief. Gedeon Ellis and JT Reed each had a hit and an RBI.
Mount Marty 4, VCSU 3 - Box Score
Highlights: VCSU senior Jorun Hamre homered and went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Reed Butz pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.
Mount Marty 7, VCSU 1 - Box Score
Highlights: VCSU senior Tyler Kliniske pitched four strong innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run. Gedeon Ellis had two doubles and an RBI, and Dustin Mertz went 2-for-3.
Mount Marty 9, VCSU 5 - Box Score
Highlights: VCSU freshman Ryan Reynolds hit his first career home run, and freshman Zach Veneman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jayden Shipman scored two runs and reached base in three of his four plate appearances. William Hlady pitched three good innings in relief, allowing two hits and a run.