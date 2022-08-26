Valley City State volleyball is set to travel to Sioux City, Iowa this weekend for the Charger Invite hosted by Briar Cliff University.
The Vikings kick off the tournament Friday at 5 p.m. with a match against Mount Mercy University. Mount Mercy has opened the season with a 3-1 overall record heading into the Charger Invite.
VCSU then plays two games Saturday, first at 10 a.m. against Southwestern College. Southwestern opens its season on Wednesday before competing in the Charger Invite over the weekend.
The Vikings then play Saturday at 12 p.m. against Briar Cliff, who begin the season this weekend at their home tournament.
VCSU opened its season last week as outside hitter Bailey Nelson paced the Vikings with 17 kills in the home contest. The Vikings fell in a close 3-1 match to Montana State University-Northern and heads into the Charger Invite with an 0-1 record.
All games will have live video and stats available.