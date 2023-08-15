VCSU announces baseball's new assistant coaches

VALLEY CITY - Valley City State University head baseball coach Alec DeMaria has finalized his coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing the recent hiring of Jonathon Thornhill and Cameron Pitts.

  Thornhill has been hired as a full-time assistant coach and will serve as the primary hitting coach this season. A native of California, Thornhill was the head coach for several years at Paso Robles High School (Calif.) and Atascadero High School (Calif.) before working as the hitting coach at Westminster College (Mo.) last season.

