(VCSU) The Valley City State baseball team dropped its fall finale against Mayville State, losing 2-0 during a 9-inning game at Charlie Brown Field.
Mayville State scored its two runs in the top of the seventh inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Marcus Hughes and Dylan Munroe.
Valley City State finishes the fall season with a 6-2 overall record – their best winning percentage in fall baseball since it started in 2014. Mayville State moves to 1-4.
One day after pounding out 21 hits and 24 runs in a win at Jamestown, the Viking bats were quiet on Monday with just seven singles in the loss. Dustin Mertz led the way with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
