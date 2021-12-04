(VCSU) – The Valley City State track and field teams will start the 2021-22 indoor season with a pair of meets in early December.
The Vikings are set to send about 10 athletes to the NDSU Dakota Alumni Classic on Friday, Dec. 3, in Fargo. The majority of VCSU’s team will then compete at the Marauder Indoor Open, hosted by the University of Mary, on Saturday, Dec. 11, in Bismarck.
VCSU has about 40-45 athletes planning to compete on the indoor track and field teams this year. Leading the way is returning All-American Zachary Co. A senior thrower, Co has earned Indoor All-American in shot put each of the last two seasons, placing 6th in 2020 and 4th in the nation in 2021.
VCSU’s women return several All-Conference performers from the 2021 indoor season, including Brooke Malsom, Jasmine Barnes, Taylor Sargent and Hannah Gordon. Garrett Ward is a returning indoor All-Conference athlete on the men’s side.
Friday’s season-opening meet is at NDSU’s Shelly Ellig Indoor Track & Field Facility. Throwing events begin at 1 p.m., and running events begin at 4:30 p.m. The Vikings are currently scheduled to compete at eight indoor meets in December, January and February. The NSAA Conference Championships are set for Feb. 20 in Brookings, SD., and the NAIA National Championships will also be in Brookings from March 3-5.