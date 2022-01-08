(VCSU) Valley City State University will host the Barnes County Boys Basketball Classic next week at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse. This year’s classic features 10 different schools playing 12 games across three days of competition. Three of the teams playing in the classic are ranked in the Top 10 of North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
3:00 p.m.: Maple River vs. Barnes County North
4:30 p.m.: Enderlin vs. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion
6:00 p.m.: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood vs. Four Winds JV
7:30 p.m.: Dunseith vs. Sargent County
Thursday, Jan. 13
3:00 p.m.: Barnes County North vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
4:30 p.m.: Maple River vs. Sargent County
6:00 p.m.: Dunseith vs. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion
7:30 p.m.: Enderlin vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley
Friday, Jan. 14
3:00 p.m.: Central Cass JV vs. Barnes County North
4:30 p.m.: Sargent County vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
6:00 p.m.: Enderlin vs. Dunseith
7:30 p.m.: LaMoure/Litchville-Marion vs. Maple River