VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Valley City State University student-athlete Joshua McKnight has been selected as the national winner of the NAIA’s A.O. Duer Scholarship Award.
The NAIA national office made the announcement Tuesday, honoring McKnight with a $1,000 scholarship and an invitation to be recognized at the NAIA National Convention in New Orleans next spring.
