TUCSON, ARIZ. – The Valley City State softball team closed out the Tucson Invitational with a 2-1 victory over Benedictine University at Mesa, with both runs driven in by Jessica Husband.
The Vikings fell to Hastings College earlier Wednesday with a 9-4 final score.
VCSU now holds a 13-10 overall record this season after going 6-5 during its Tucson campaign. Hastings College improves to 10-11 this season and Benedictine-Mesa falls to 1-21 overall.
UP NEXT: Valley City State is scheduled to host its conference opener against Dickinson State on March 26.