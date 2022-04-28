 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VCSU Softball announces weekend schedule changes

VCSU Girls Softball Team

The Valley City State softball team has made schedule changes to its weekend series against Dakota State.

Saturday's conference doubleheader has been canceled due to forecasted rain. The Vikings and Trojans will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 1, that will now be played at 2/4 p.m. VCSU Softball will recognize its four seniors between games for Senior Day.

VCSU Green Dot will sponsor Sunday's doubleheader with a free tailgate meal of hotdogs, chips and water available at the VCSU Softball Complex.

Recommended for you

Recent Classified Ads

Ads

Miscellaneous

EARN $15,000 - $40,000 OVER 5 YEARS. #1 Hunting Lease Com…

Ads

Miscellaneous

$160

YOU CAN PLACE a 25-word classified ad—like this one—in ev…

Ads

Miscellaneous

HAVE A NEWS release or other information that needs to re…

Job

Help Wanted

Valley City, ND

POST-SECONDARY PRECISION AGRICULTURE INSTRUCTOR/PROGRAM D…