VCSU Softball announces weekend schedule changes

The Valley City State softball team has made schedule changes to its weekend series against Dakota State.
Saturday's conference doubleheader has been canceled due to forecasted rain. The Vikings and Trojans will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 1, that will now be played at 2/4 p.m. VCSU Softball will recognize its four seniors between games for Senior Day.
VCSU Green Dot will sponsor Sunday's doubleheader with a free tailgate meal of hotdogs, chips and water available at the VCSU Softball Complex.