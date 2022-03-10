BROOKINGS, S.D. – VCSU senior Zachary Co earned All-America honors on Saturday as he placed eighth in the men's shot put competition at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Co recorded a top mark of 16.37 meters (53 feet, 8.5 inches) on Saturday, placing eighth in a loaded field of 29 throwers who qualified to compete at nationals. The Top 8 finishers earn All-America honors and are recognized as the top NAIA throwers in the nation.
Co's top mark in the preliminary round was 16.21 meters, earning him the ninth and final position in finals. He improved his top mark in finals to 16.37 meters, moving up one position to earn All-American.
It is the third straight season that Co has earned All-American in indoor shot put. He placed sixth in the event in 2020 and placed fourth in 2021.
Dylan Kucera of Midland won the men's shot put Saturday with a top throw of 18.21 meters (59-9).
Co also competed in the men's weight throw on Friday, placed 27th out of 35 throwers with his top mark of 16.11 meters.
Be sure and pick up your March 10th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.