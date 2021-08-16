Valley City, ND (VCSU) – Valley City State University student-athletes Hunter Sand and Angeline Gannon have been nominated by the North Star Athletic Association for a pair of national awards.
Sand, a junior men's basketball player from Pekin, N.D., is the conference nominee for the NAIA's Emil S. Liston Award. The Emil S. Liston award is named in honor of the NAIA's first executive secretary and the prime mover behind the men's basketball tournament. This award has been presented annually since 1950 to one junior men's and women's basketball player who has shown high athletic and scholastic achievement.
Gannon, a senior from Bismarck, N.D., is the conference nominee for the NAIA's Dr. Leroy Walker Champions of Character Award. This award was created to honor Dr. LeRoy Walker, a former president of the NAIA and President emeritus of the United States Olympic Committee.
