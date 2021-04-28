Valley City, ND (VCSU) – VCSU junior Riley Perryman has been named the NSAA Softball Player of the Week after putting together an impressive stretch at the plate. Perryman batted .727 and scored eight runs over VCSU’s five games last week. She also hit four home runs and recorded a 1.818 slugging percentage.
This is the second time this season that Perryman has been selected as the NSAA Softball Player of the Week. Perryman now has 11 home runs this season and is suddenly flirting with the single-season school record of 15 home runs set by Kelli Unrein in 2006.
