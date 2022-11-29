VALLEY CITY – Fourteen different Vikings scored points Wednesday night as the Valley City State men’s basketball team rolled to a 115-54 victory against Oak Hills Christian College.
VCSU made a school-record 18 3-pointers and all 14 Vikings who played scored at least two points in the win.
“It builds your team when everybody can get time,” said VCSU head coach Ryan Montgomery. “All our guys did their job tonight. They didn’t get silly or crazy, they just did their job and took the right shots.”
Tate Hebrink made four of VCSU’s record 18 3-pointers, which broke the previous school record of 16 that had been done three times in history. Nine different Vikings made at least one 3-pointer to help break the record Wednesday night.
Daevonte Munson was a perfect 8-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3’s, as he scored a team-high 19 points and also led the team with eight rebounds. Duke Carey came off the bench to score 14 points and dish out a team-high seven assists. Both Duoth Gach and Hebrink added 16 points.
The Vikings shot 55 percent overall (45-82), 43 percent on 3’s (18-42) and went 7-for-8 on free throws. The Vikings also held a 54-29 rebounding advantage, including a 14-5 edge in offensive rebounds. The Vikings forced 17 turnovers and while turning it over just seven times. Edmon Oyet had four steals to lead VCSU’s defense.
Oak Hills was limited to 32 percent shooting (21-65) overall and 26 percent on 3’s (10-39). Josiah Molton led the Wolfpack with nine points.
With the win, Valley City State snaps a four-game losing streak and is now 4-5 overall this season.
“We’ve been preaching to our guys that we know we have good basketball players,” said Montgomery. “We know we’re not the most defensive-minded group yet, but we’re working on it. We’ve been trying to do some different things this year that fit our personnel, and we’re not there yet but I feel like we’re getting closer to it every day.”
Valley City State held a 62-30 halftime lead and then outscored Oak Hills 53-24 in the second half for the final score of 115-54. A total of 67 points were scored by VCSU’s non-starters. The Vikings scored 31 points off turnovers and had a 55-16 advantage in paint points.
Up next: The Vikings will be back home on Wednesday, Nov. 30, against Trinity Bible College.
