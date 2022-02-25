(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State men’s basketball team is headed to the NSAA Final Four.
The No. 3-seeded Vikings jumped out to an early 21-9 lead and held Dickinson State at bay the rest of the game Wednesday night, winning 86-71 during a North Star Athletic Association quarterfinal matchup.
Cayden Rickard’s diving save into the crowd gave Daevonte Munson a wide open 3-pointer with 12:44 remaining in the first half, capping an 8-0 run in less than 50 seconds that electrified the crowd and put the Vikings ahead 21-9. The Blue Hawks could get no closer than seven points the rest of the first half, and the Vikings held a double-digit lead the entire second half en route to the victory.
The victory comes just five days after a much closer 79-74 win over the Blue Hawks to end the regular season. VCSU head coach Ryan Montgomery said they didn’t change much in the game plan, but the offense was more explosive Wednesday as the Vikings put up 50 first-half points.
