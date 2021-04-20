VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The Valley City State University track and field team is scheduled to host its first track meet in seven years on Tuesday, April 20.
The Vikings are hosting the Viking Twilight Meet at the recently renovated John and Diane Hill Track & Field Complex on the VCSU campus. The last collegiate meet hosted by VCSU was on May 9, 2014.
Tuesday’s Twilight Meet will feature about four or five teams competing. Field events are scheduled to start at 3 p.m., and running events will follow at 4 p.m. There is no admission charge for fans. Live results and live video will be available.
As part of the meet, VCSU Track & Field will be holding the Little Vikings 100 Meter Run. The race is expected to start around 5:30 p.m. and is for kids in grade six or younger.