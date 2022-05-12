Valley City State University will host the North Star Athletic Association Outdoor Track & Field Conference Championships this week in Valley City.
The meet runs Thursday and Friday with events starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday. Athletes from around the conference will converge on Valley City to compete for team and individual conference titles.
This is the first meet held at the newly renovated John & Diane Hill Track & Field Complex, and it is the first track meet that VCSU has hosted since
VCSU will provide a live video stream for most events, weather permitting. Results and meet photos will also be available and will be updated periodically throughout the meet.
The top three finishers in each individual event, and the top two relay teams, will receive All-Conference honors. The Top 6 finishers in each event score team points.
VCSU's teams will likely be competing to finish in the Top 4 during the team points competition at the meet. Individually, Valley City State enters the meet with several contenders for individual conference championships or All-Conference honors. Noah Rolfe (1500 meters), Clay Kummer (400 hurdles), Zachary Co (shot put) and Kendra Odegard (javelin) are all ranked first in the conference in their respective events heading into the NSAA Championships. VCSU athletes are also ranked Top 3 in 10 other events.
Teams competing at the meet include Valley City State, Dakota State, Dickinson State, Viterbo University, Bellevue University, Waldorf University and Iowa Wesleyan, which was added as an affiliate member in track and field this season.
This week's conference championship is the final outdoor meet for the majority of the team. Currently, Zachary Co (shot put), Clay Kummer (400 hurdles) and Kendra Odegard (javelin) have all qualified to compete at the NAIA National Meet, May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
NSAA Conference Rankings VCSU Men - Top 5 Rankings 1500 Meters: 1. Noah Rolfe 110 Hurdles: 3. Clay Kummer 400 Hurdles: 1. Clay Kummer 4x400 Relay: 5. Valley City State Shot put: 1. Zachary Co Hammer: 2. Zachary Co
VCSU Women - Top 5 Rankings 100 Meters: 3. Brooke Malsom 200 Meters: 2. Brooke Malsom 110 Hurdles: 4. Taylor Sargent 400 Hurdles: 5. Kyley Lauf 3000 Steeplechase: 3. Karly Just 4x400 Relay: 5. Valley City State Long Jump: 2. Brooke Malsom Triple Jump: 2. Brooke Malsom Shot Put: 2. Hannah Gordon; 3. Sadie Hansen Discus: 3. Jade Azure Javelin: 1. Kendra Odegard; 4. Hannah Gordon