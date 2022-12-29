Basketball

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The 2023 Barnes County Boys Basketball Tournament returns to Valley City State University’s W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in early January.

 Eight area high school basketball teams will converge in Valley City on Jan. 3, 5 and 6 as they vie for the tournament championship. This year’s field of teams includes LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, Maple River, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Richland, Enderlin, Barnes County North, May-Port CG and Standing Rock.

