VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The 2023 Barnes County Boys Basketball Tournament returns to Valley City State University’s W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in early January.
Eight area high school basketball teams will converge in Valley City on Jan. 3, 5 and 6 as they vie for the tournament championship. This year’s field of teams includes LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, Maple River, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Richland, Enderlin, Barnes County North, May-Port CG and Standing Rock.
LaMoure-LM is the top seed after a vote of the coaches. Enderlin is the defending tournament champion, having won the title in 2020 which was the last time a full 8-team tournament was held.
Major tournament sponsors include Valley City State University, VCSU Athletics, the Valley City Chamber of Commerce and the Valley City Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Game 1 – 3:00 pm: #1 LaMoure-LM vs. #8 BCN
Game 2 – 4:30 pm: #4 Standing Rock vs. #5 Enderlin
Game 3 – 6:00 pm: #2 MPCG vs #3 Wyndmere/Lidgerwood
Game 4 – 7:30 pm: #3 Richland vs #6 Maple River
Game 5 – 3:00 pm: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2
Game 6 – 4:30 pm: Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4
Game 7 – 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2
Game 8 – 7:30 pm: Winner game 3 vs Winner Game 4