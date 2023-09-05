VCSU 2023 Hall of Fame

2005 Football Team - Row 1, from left: Coach Cory Anderson, Rochenel Absolu, Raymond Caylor, Chad Lueck, Jeremy Payne, Kenard Walker, Matt Axtman, Coach Dennis McCulloch, Travis Lester, Brett Kilmer, Bryce Kilmer, Michael Wagner, Barrett Sczepanski, B.J. Ingram, Nate Pecoraro, Coach Gregg Horner. Row 2: Coach Nat Hill, Brandon Siverson, Jordan Fylling, John Grohol, Chauncey Calhoun, Justin Folk, Jason Beilke, Mike O'Leary, Greg Innocent, Shane Ross, Brandon Albrecht, Taylor Albrecht, John Lahr, Reece Henrickson, Coach Dave Rausch. Row 3: Coach Travis Engen, Ryan Drinkwater, Jonathan Anderson, Chris Triana, Chris Rogers, Jon Rogers, Dakota Craig, Scott Norman, Garrett Foss, Charles Spencer, Sean Ritchie, Kelly Coghlan, Nick Hutchinson, Gracy Mwamba, Coach Travis Anderson. Row 4: Coach Brandon Bartsch, Travis McGahan, Dan Ryba, Jake Fylling, Brett Stanhope, Michael Weber, Brian Wieland, Paul Mehle, Chris Wendt, Quentin Sterling, Daniel Tuhy, Tate Goeden, Joe Maresh, Jesse Shearon, Coach Erik Monson. Row 5: Coach Pat Metzger, Cole Halland, Herbert Obah, Timothy Woods, Clint Klemisch, Randy Hjort, Michael Hollett, Eric Cliplef, Rodrigo Gaitan, Brandon Brown, Mark Bishop, Adam Berger, Marty Stokes, Coach Chris Meyer. Row 6: Sara Roth, Brad Elliott, Daniel Bessler, Nathan Lutkemeier, Jeremiah Stokka, Jason Hollett, Dustin Brandt, Raymond Ledet, Tony Jenkins, John Jacob, Eric Spooner, Codi Shemon, Kyle Anderson, Jackyson Bazile. Row 7: Iotamo Falealili, Dion Williams Jr., Marineo Toslluku, Camden Kretchman, Kristopher Nickson, Justin Ballek, Rashad May, Elyjag Harris, Kirk Wieland. VCSU photo

Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the VCSU Athletics Hall of Fame during Homecoming weekend this fall.

Aaron Kramlich, Joe Maresh '07, Travis Lester '07, Megan Floerke '10 and Heidi Larson '10 will be inducted into the Vikings Hall of Fame as individuals. The 2005 Football Team will also be inducted.

