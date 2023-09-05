Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the VCSU Athletics Hall of Fame during Homecoming weekend this fall.
Aaron Kramlich, Joe Maresh '07, Travis Lester '07, Megan Floerke '10 and Heidi Larson '10 will be inducted into the Vikings Hall of Fame as individuals. The 2005 Football Team will also be inducted.
The induction ceremony takes place Friday, Sept. 22, in Valley City during VCSU's Homecoming weekend. For tickets or more information about the induction ceremony, please contact the VCSU Alumni Office at 701-845-7203.
Joe Maresh '07
Glencoe, Minn.
Football, 2002-06
Joe Maresh came to VCSU an undersized defensive lineman and left as a two-time All-American, shredding offensive linemen with his speed and wreaking havoc in the offensive backfield. He tallied 20.5 sacks and 41 tackles for loss (TFL) over his final two dominant seasons. Maresh was named 1st Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-American as a junior in 2005, helping the Vikings to a conference title with 22 TFL and 9.5 sacks. As a senior in 2006, Maresh totaled 11 sacks and 19 TFL, earning 1st Team All-American and 1st Team All-Conference honors. For his career, Maresh finished with 148 tackles, 46.5 TFL and 23.5 sacks. Maresh holds the school records for both single-season TFL (22) and career TFL (46.5).
Travis Lester '07
Milbank, S.D.
Football, 2002-05
Travis Lester made his mark as a dominant offensive lineman on the Valley City State football team in the 2000s. A native of Milbank, S.D., Lester played for the Vikings from 2002-05, earning two All-Conference selections and one All-American honor. He was named 1st Team All-Conference as junior in 2004. During his senior season of 2005, Lester helped the Vikings to a conference championship and earned 1st Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-American.
Aaron Kramlich
Kulm, N.D.
Football,
1983, 85-87
Aaron Kramlich excelled as an elusive and efficient running back for the Vikings in the 1980s, taking full advantage of his touches. Kramlich averaged more than 7 yards per carry over his Viking career, ranking second in VCSU history. He scored 23 total touchdowns (8th in VCSU history) and ranks 6th all-time with 19 rushing TDs. His 1987 season was one for the record books as he averaged 103 all-purpose yards per game and scored 15 total touchdowns in nine games. Kramlich was named 1st Team All-Conference and earned the team's Top Offensive Player Award after his senior season in 1987. He finished his career with 1,205 rushing yards on just 168 carries (7.17 yds/carry).
Heidi (Larson)
Backstrom '10
Grand Rapids,
Minn.
Volleyball/Women's Basketball, 2005-10
Heidi (Larson) Backstrom was a dual-sport athlete at VCSU, earning most of her accolades as one of the best hitters in Viking volleyball history. A native of Grand Rapids, Minn., Heidi was the DAC Freshman of the Year in 2005 and went on to be named All-Conference each of her four seasons on the volleyball court – topping 400 kills in each of her final three seasons. As a senior, Heidi totaled 545 kills (4.78/set) and was named DAC Player of the Year, Northwest Region Player of the Year and 1st Team All-American. She holds the school career record for kills per set (4.09) and ranks second in school history with 1,698 total kills. Heidi was also a key role player for women's basketball and as a senior she averaged 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 block per game.
Megan (Floerke)
Jacob '10
Inver Grove
Heights, Minn.
Volleyball, 2005-08
Megan (Floerke) Jacob finished her Viking career as the school's all-time assist leader, leaving her mark as one of the best setters in Viking volleyball history. A native of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Megan has three of the Top 10 assist seasons by Viking setters. She is the only Viking setter to top 4,000 career assists, finishing with 4,217. Her 245 service aces also rank her second in Viking history. Megan earned All-Conference honors each of her four seasons, collecting two 2nd Team honors and two Honorable Mention honors. She was a 5-time conference setter of the week and twice earned the Region Setter of the Week award.
2005 Football
Team
The 2005 VCSU football team was Co-Conference Champion with Dickinson State, finishing with a 7-3 overall record and a 6-1 mark in the Dakota Athletic Conference. The Vikings recorded two shutouts and held opponents to just 14 points per game. VCSU's defense forced a school-record 38 turnovers (23 fumbles and 15 interceptions) as the team led the entire NAIA with a +2.1 turnover margin. The Vikings were 6th in the nation in points allowed (14/game) and 10th in yards allowed (284/game). Travis Lester (OL), Barrett Sczepanski (TE), Joe Maresh (DE) and B.J. Ingram (DE) were named 1st Team All-Conference. Earning 2nd Team All-Conference were: Rochenel Absolu (WR), Chad Lueck (QB), Bryce Kilmer (OL), Chauncey Calhoun (DB) and Jeremy Payne (LB). Maresh and Lester were named Honorable Mention All-American.