VCSU Hall of Fame Inductees

Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame this year.

The Class of 2022 includes Molly (Anderson) Welstad '03, Loni (Hall) Thilmony '07, Josh Kasowski '05, Matt Johnson '01, Karalea (Morris) Hoyano '07 and the 2006 softball team.  

