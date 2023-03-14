VCSU Football will once again open the 2023 season against its rival, head coach Dennis McCulloch announced today.
The Vikings released their 2023 schedule and front and center is a Thursday night home game against the University of Jamestown. The Vikings and Jimmies will renew their rivalry on Thursday, Aug. 24, playing a 7 p.m. game at VCSU's Lokken Stadium.
2023 VCSU Football Schedule
It will be the 124th meeting between the two programs, a storied rivalry that VCSU leads 64-54-5. Jamestown won last year's meeting in overtime – 27-24 in Jamestown – but the Vikings have won 10 of the last 12 against the Jimmies.
The Vikings will also play an old familiar foe this season in South Dakota School of Mines. VCSU travels to Rapid City, S.D., on Friday, Sept. 1 to play the Hardrockers. The Vikings and Hardrockers used to be conference foes in the Dakota Athletic Conference before SD Mines moved to NCAA Division II. VCSU leads the all-time series with SD Mines, 13-3.
After the non-conference games against Jamestown and SD Mines, VCSU will move into conference play. Due to the closing of Presentation College, the North Star Athletic Association has just six football programs this season. Each team will play three opponents twice throughout the season, and all meetings will count towards the conference standings. The Vikings will play Waldorf, Dickinson State and Mayville State twice, and will play one game each against Iowa Wesleyan and Dakota State.
The conference season starts Sept. 16 at Waldorf University and concludes Nov. 4 in Valley City. VCSU's Homecoming Game is set for Sept. 23 against Mayville State.
- The season opener against Jamestown will be the 124th meeting between the VCSU and Jamestown football programs and the 76th meeting in the Paint Bucket series. The Vikings currently lead the all-time series 64-54-5 and also lead the Paint Bucket series 43-32. VCSU has won 10 of the last 12 meetings with Jamestown.
- Valley City State last played South Dakota School of Mines during the 2012 season, which was a 39-28 win by the Hardrockers. VCSU and SD Mines used to be conference foes in the Dakota Athletic Conference prior to SD Mines transitioning to NCAA Division II.
- The VCSU Homecoming game is Sept. 23 against Mayville State. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Homecoming parade will be downtown in the morning, followed by tailgating at the football stadium.
Sept. 16: at Waldorf University*
Sept. 23: vs. Mayville State*
Sept. 30: at Dickinson State*
Oct. 7: vs. Dakota State*
Oct. 14: at Iowa Wesleyan*
Oct. 21: at Mayville State*
Oct. 28: vs. Dickinson State*
Nov. 4: vs. Waldorf University*