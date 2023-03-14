VCSU Football Schedule Announced

VCSU Football will once again open the 2023 season against its rival, head coach Dennis McCulloch announced today.

 The Vikings released their 2023 schedule and front and center is a Thursday night home game against the University of Jamestown. The Vikings and Jimmies will renew their rivalry on Thursday, Aug. 24, playing a 7 p.m. game at VCSU's Lokken Stadium.

