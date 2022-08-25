VCSU Athletic Logo

Valley City State University hits the road on Thursday, traveling 35 miles west for the season opener at rival University of Jamestown. It will be the 123rd meeting in the rivalry's storied history.

Thursday's game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Jamestown. It will be broadcast on statewide television by BEK Sports (BEK Channel Finder). Radio coverage will be on KOVC 1490-AM/96.3-FM and online at www.newsdakota.com.

Recommended for you