VCSU Football hosts Concordia Thursday night

The Valley City State University football team plays its home opener Thursday night, hosting Concordia College in the 4th annual VCSU Ag Bowl, presented by First Community Credit Union.
Kickoff between the Vikings and the Cobbers is scheduled for 7 p.m. under the lights of VCSU's Lokken Stadium. Pregame festivities start at 5 p.m. with tailgating, a free meal presented by First Community Credit Union and the VCSU Booster Board, and the Tailgating Fun Zone which includes an inflatable obstacle course for children of all ages.
Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and non-VCSU college students. K-12 students are admitted free of charge, along with VCSU staff and students. Tickets can be purchased at the main entrance to Lokken Stadium starting at around 5 p.m.
On the field, the Vikings and Cobbers are meeting for the second season in a row. Valley City State stunned the Cobbers last season in Moorhead, winning 35-32 on a last-second 40-yard field goal by Nico Magana. It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2010.
Thursday night's game in Valley City is the season opener for Concordia, which posted a 4-6 overall record last season. VCSU enters the game at 0-1 after losing it season opener 27-24 in overtime at rival Jamestown.
Radio coverage of Thursday's game can be heard on KOVC 1490 AM and www.newsdakota.com. VCSU will produce a free live video broadcast and live stats at the links below.
LIVE LINKS: VIDEO | RADIO - KOVC | STATS
- Valley City State has a 3-0 record in the three previous Ag Bowl games. The Vikings defeated Minnesota-Morris 48-0 in the inaugural VCSU Ag Bowl in 2018. VCSU then defeated Jamestown in both 2019 (20-14) and 2021 (24-7).
- Thursday's game is VCSU's first home game against Concordia since the 2009 season when Concordia won 43-28.
- VCSU head coach Dennis McCulloch's teams have faced the Cobbers just three times during his 26 years leading the Viking football program. VCSU is 1-2 in those games, losing 43-28 in 2009 and 42-0 in 2010. The Vikings won last season's game 35-32 at Concordia.
- Concordia head coach Terry Horan is in his 22nd season leading the Cobbers. He has guided Concordia to 15 Top 4 finishes in the MIAC conference over the past 17 years.
- VCSU defensive end Riley Gerhardt finished last week's opener with two sacks and four tackles for loss, building on his 2021 campaign when he had team highs of 10 sacks and 18 TFL.
- Viking quarterback Avery Thorsgard accounted for 276 yard of offense in his first career start last week at Jamestown. Thorsgard rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and was 28-for-45 passing for 181 yards.
- Seven different Vikings caught passes in Thursday's season opener, including six catches each by Justice Bice and Faaris Amegankpoe.