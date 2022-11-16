VCSU Football 2022

Avery Thorsgard (5) & Nyle Perkins celebrate a touchdown. Below: Jahidi West celebrates after forcing a fumble. (Mark Potts)

FARGO, N.D. – Valley City State gained 403 rushing yards and 539 yards of offense Nov. 12th as the Vikings won a shootout in the season finale against Mayville State.

The Vikings rushed for 321 yards in the first half as they built a 34-6 lead late in the second quarter. VCSU did just enough in the second half, holding off Mayville State down the stretch for an exciting 48-40 victory.

