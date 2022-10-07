VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Conference play kicks off Saturday afternoon as the Valley City State University football team hosts Dakota State University.
The Vikings and Trojans kick off at 4 p.m. from VCSU's Lokken Stadium. The tailgate lot opens at 2 p.m. and will feature a freewill offering meal prepared by the VCSU Booster Board.
Valley City State enters the game with a 1-3 overall record. The Vikings are coming off their first win of the season, a 28-10 victory at Presentation College on Sept. 24. Dakota State has a 2-3 overall record and an 0-1 mark in conference play. The Trojans started their conference schedule last week with a 27-7 loss to Dickinson State.
KOVC 1490-AM/96.3 FM will produce the local radio broadcast available over the air or online at www.newsdakota.com. VCSU will provide a live video stream and live stats at the links below. BEK Sports will also be on hand and will produce a live television broadcast that will be available statewide on BEK TV.
Tickets to the game are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens. K-12 students are admitted free of charge, along with VCSU employees and VCSU and Dakota State students who have a valid campus ID. Tickets can be purchased at the stadium. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- VCSU freshman quarterback Noah Chambers was one of several Vikings to have the best statistical games of their careers during the win against Presentation College. Chambers was 13-for-18 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards and two more touchdowns, having a hand in all four of VCSU's scores.
- VCSU wide receiver Faaris Amegankpoe had a career night as well with six catches for 117 yards and a 57-yard touchdown – the first of his Viking career.
- Defensively, redshirt freshman Georgia Mageo made a major impact with his first two career sacks, including a strip sack in the second half. Mageo finished with three tackles for loss in the game.
- Justice Bice racked up 150 all-purpose yards in the victory, rushing for 129 yards on 28 carries (4.6/carry) and also catching three passes for 21 yards.
- Bice currently leads the conference with 79.8 rushing yards per game. Dakota State's Tyce Ortman is third in the conference averaging 71 yards per game.
- VCSU defensive end Riley Gerhardt is second in the conference with 11.5 tackles per game. Linebacker JJ Beck of Dakota State is the conference leader at 12.2 tackles per game.
- Valley City State ranks second in the conference in rushing yards per game (157.3) and third in total yards per game (372.5). Dakota State ranks last in the league with just 219 yards of offense per game.
- Defensively, the Vikings rank third in the conference in total yards allowed (281.5) and rushing yards allowed (90.5). Dakota State is allowing 354 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NSAA. The Trojans have been particularly vulnerable against the pass, giving up 248 passing yards per game.
- Waldorf University, Dickinson State and Iowa Wesleyan all won their conference openers last week. Mayville State, Dakota State and Presentation College are all 0-1 in conference play.
- Waldorf (5-1, 1-0 NSAA) is ranked No. 24 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll. Dickinson State (3-2, 1-0 NSAA) is receiving votes in the poll.
- Conference games this weekend include Waldorf at Mayville State, Dickinson State at Iowa Wesleyan and Dakota State at VCSU.