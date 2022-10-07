VCSU Athletic Logo

VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Conference play kicks off Saturday afternoon as the Valley City State University football team hosts Dakota State University.

The Vikings and Trojans kick off at 4 p.m. from VCSU's Lokken Stadium. The tailgate lot opens at 2 p.m. and will feature a freewill offering meal prepared by the VCSU Booster Board.

Recommended for you