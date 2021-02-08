VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Valley City State University football has signed 30 recruits for the 2021 season, head coach Dennis McCulloch announced Wednesday.
The VCSU football program made the announcement as part of college football's National Signing Day. The incoming Viking class includes 29 freshmen and one college transfer. All have signed letters of intent to continue their football and academic careers at VCSU this fall.
“We’re always excited to welcome a new group of guys into our Viking Football brotherhood,” said McCulloch. “Our coaches have put in a lot of work to recruit this impressive group of young men. It will be a few years before we know the true impact of this class, but we know there are some guys who can contribute right away and it’s an exciting day to envision the future of our program.”
The 30 signed recruits announced Wednesday come from six different states, including eight student-athletes from North Dakota and nine from Minnesota. Six of the incoming freshmen are from Alaska and five are from Hawaii. There is also one athlete each from Washington and South Dakota.
McCulloch said recruiting is still ongoing for Viking Football, and he expects the team to announce several more signings in the coming weeks. A complete list of the signed recruits is below.
The Vikings played seven games during the COVID-shortened season of 2020. Valley City State posted a 5-2 record, finishing second in the NSAA standings behind Dickinson State University. Earlier this week VCSU announced its 2021 schedule, which includes a Thursday night season opener against rival University of Jamestown.
Valley City State University is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and a conference member of the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA). VCSU football has won 29 conference championships dating back to 1926.
