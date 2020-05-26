VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Valley City State University head football coach Dennis McCulloch has announced changes to the Viking coaching staff for the upcoming 2020 season.
Graduate assistant Brandon Bouma has been promoted to recruiting coordinator and running backs coach, taking on a new role in the program this year. Offensive assistant coach Chad Smith has moved on to take a different job elsewhere after three seasons coaching the receivers at VCSU.
