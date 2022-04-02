VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The Valley City State University football program has announced the signing of 17 more student-athletes for the 2022 season.
All 17 have signed letters of intent to continue their football careers and education this fall at Valley City State University. The group includes 16 high school seniors and one transfer from Bismarck State College.
"We've had a successful recruiting season so far, with more than 40 student-athletes committing to joining our program this fall," said VCSU head coach Dennis McCulloch. "That's a credit to the dedication of our coaches to find student-athletes who not only fit our program, but also fit our campus culture here at VCSU. We're looking forward to fall camp and the addition of this group of guys to our program."
The group of 17 signees includes four student-athletes from North Dakota, six from Minnesota, three from Texas and one each from Colorado, Florida, Alaska and Hawaii. The latest signees join a group of 27 football athletes who committed to VCSU prior to national signing day on Feb. 2.
Valley City State is coming off a largely successful 2021 season that saw the Vikings post an 8-2 overall record and achieve a No. 15 national ranking midway through the season. The Vikings will begin spring practice with their returning players in early April.
VCSU Football - 2022 Recruiting Class
NORTH DAKOTA (4) Isaiah Pajimula - Bismarck, N.D. - Bismarck Century HS, RB, 5-9, 175 lbs
Isaac Friese - Harvey, N.D. - Harvey HS, QB, 5-10, 190 lbs
Garrett Strocklund - Kenmare, N.D. - Bismarck State College, OL, 6-2, 252 lbs
Rylee Boomer - Watford City, N.D. - Watford City HS, DB, 6-0, 180 lbs
MINNESOTA (6) Mohamed Mohamud - Coon Rapids, Minn. - Coon Rapids HS, LB, 6-0, 197 lbs
Joey Aakre - Hawley, Minn. - Hawley HS, DE, 6-1, 180 lbs
Colton Lindquist - Ashby, Minn. - West Central Area HS, DL/LS, 5-11, 215 lbs
Reese Willprecht - Perham, Minn. - Perham HS, OL, 6-2, 280 lbs
Ashton Sandbulte - Beaver Creek, Minn. - Luverne HS, ATHLETE, 6-0, 180 lbs
Connor Nelson - Ulen, Minn. - Ulen-Hitterdal HS, WR, 6-1, 180 lbs
TEXAS (3) Tommy Cox - El Paso, Texas - Silva Magnet HS, OL, 6-0, 250 lbs
Santiago Avila - El Paso, Texas - El Dorado HS, DB, 6-0, 155 lbs
Nathaniel Mayes - El Paso, Texas - Pebble Hills HS, DL, 6-3, 235 lbs
COLORADO (1) Karbin Brink - Greeley, Colo. - Northridge HS, TE, 6-3, 200 lbs
FLORIDA (1) Malik Rolle - Miami, Fla. - North Miami Beach HS, DB, 5-10, 170 lbs
ALASKA (1) Wyatt Nelson - Fairbanks, Alaska - Austin E Lathrop HS, OL, 6-4, 300 lbs
HAWAII (1) Malu Dupont - Waianae, Hawaii - St. Louis HS, OL, 6-1, 330 lbs