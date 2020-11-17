VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State University athletic department announced that VCSU football's final game this fall against Mayville State has been postponed until the spring.
The Vikings finish the fall season with a 5-2 record. The Vikings could potentially play two to four games during the spring, weather permitting.
Valley City State wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with a 14-6 victory at Dakota State on Saturday.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VCHS Students Present Fall Play "M*A*S*H" via Livestream
- Great American Smokeout, Nov. 19th
- 2020 Girls’ NDHSAA State Swimming & Diving Results
- Stutsman/Barnes County Hold First Drug Court Graduation
- VCSU Final Football Game Postponed
- VCHS Volleyball Heads to 2020 State Tournament
- Big Second Half Propels Vikings Past Jimmies, 99-83
- VCTR Shop Local for the Holidays Announces Week #1 Winners
Most Popular
Articles
- Project Progress at Sites of New VC Facilities
- Hi-Liner Winter Activity Changes
- VCPS continuing with Plan B-In-Person Learning
- Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
- VC JH GBB 8th Grade BB Game Postponed
- UPDATE: City Mask Plan Updated to include Mandate, Capacity Limits, Restaurant/Bar Curfew
- Clementine the Elf Spotted in 1st Location – Downtown Valley City
- Great Seal of North Dakota: A Symbol of Identity & Unity on the Prairie
- Stutsman/Barnes County Hold First Drug Court Graduation
- VCTR Shop Local for the Holidays Announces Week #1 Winners
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25