VCSU Athletic

VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State University athletic department announced that VCSU football's final game this fall against Mayville State has been postponed until the spring.

The Vikings finish the fall season with a 5-2 record. The Vikings could potentially play two to four games during the spring, weather permitting.

Valley City State wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with a 14-6 victory at Dakota State on Saturday.

Recommended for you