(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – Dickinson State rallied from a 7-3 deficit on Sunday as the Blue Hawks extended their season with a 9-8 victory over Valley City State at the NSAA Baseball Tournament.
VCSU led 7-3 after the fourth inning – thanks to a six-run third inning. Dickinson State chipped away and scored in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings en route to the come-from-behind victory.
Dickinson State will play Bellevue University in a loser-out game at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner will advance to the NSAA championship game against Mayville State at 11 a.m. Monday. Valley City State ends its season with a 23-26 overall record.
