Valley City State University will be kicking off homecoming festivities starting on Monday, September 18th.
The entire week is filled with activities for students, alumni and Hall of Fame inductees.
For students, Monday, September 18th, the theme will be Meme Master. Activities include cookie decorating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4 p.m. the 41st Annual Bill Osmon Color Run and Walk will be at Lokken Stadium. At 7 p.m., the Homecoming Coronation will be held at Vangstad Auditorium with a reception to follow. At 8 p.m. Comedian, Magician and Balloon artist John Cassidy will perform at Vangstad Auditorium.
Tuesday, Spetember 19th, the theme is Match Artist. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. air plant terrariums. Throughout the day: murder mysteries. At 7:30 p.m. Talent/Talentless Shows.
On Wednesday, September 20th, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reverse tie dye. 11 a.m. to 1 pm. - Names and faces. At 7 p.m., Painted Twister. From 9:00 p.m. to Midnight, Team bowling.
Thursday, September 21st theme is Color Block. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trashcan Trivia. At 6 p.m. Volleyball versus Mayville State at W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse. And at nightfall - Stargazing.
On Friday, September 22nd, All day banner signing. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. poster making. At 7 p.m. movie and at 9:30 p.m. night capture the flag.
Saturday, September 23rd begins with the homecoming parade at 10:30 a.m. Tailgating for students 21 and over will begin at noon. The homecoming football game will be at 2 p.m. versus Mayville State at Shelly Ellig Field at Lokken Stadium. And the day will end with the Glow Dance from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.
Activities for Alumni begin on Friday with the Alumni Welcome Back Ice Cream Social at the Student Center at 2:30 p.m. The VCSU Bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campus Tours at 3 p.m. at the Student Center. The Hall of Fame Social will be at 5 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.
The Hall of Fame Banquet and Ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the Eagles Club. And the All Alumni Social will be at 8: p.m. at the Eagles Club.
On Saturday, Alumni Honors Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Student Center.
The VCSU Bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Student Center. VCSU walking tour. After the game, the postgame and alumni social will be at 5 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. With the dance to follow at 9 p.m.
The VCSU Planetarium 50th year anniversary features two special events for VCSU Homecoming.
On Tuesday, September 19, 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, September 22, 1 p.m., Friends of the Planetarium, VCSU alumni, students and the community are invited to come together to celebrate 50 years of North Dakota’s only planetarium for a special presentation: “50 Years of the VCSU Planetarium” offering a historical trip down memory lane and highlighting the first 50 years of the planetarium. All events will be held at the VCSU Planetarium in Room 309 of the Rhoades Science Center.