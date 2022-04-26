VCSU cancels April 27 home track meet

Valley City State's scheduled home track meet on Wednesday, April 27 has been canceled due to weather conditions.
The Vikings and several other teams will now travel to Dickinson State on Thursday for the Blue Hawk games. The weather in Dickinson is forecast to be near 60 degrees and sunny – the first good weather day that VCSU track and field has had this season at a competition.
Valley City State is still scheduled to host the NSAA Outdoor Track & Field Conference Championships, which will run May 12-13 at the John & Diane Hill Track & Field Complex in Valley City.