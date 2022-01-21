(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – Fresh off a pair of road victories at Waldorf University, the Valley City State basketball teams return home this weekend for games against conference rivals Mayville State University and Presentation College.
The Vikings host Mayville on Friday night with the women tipping at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, VCSU welcomes Presentation College for a doubleheader at 3 and 5 p.m.
