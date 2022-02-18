VALLEY CITY – The race for playoff positioning has come down to the final game in the North Star Athletic Association basketball season.
The Valley City State men and women close out the regular season on Friday, hosting Dickinson State University for an important doubleheader at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Of the 16 men’s and women’s team in the NSAA, only five are locked into postseason seeds with one game remaining. The Valley City State men could still be seeded anywhere from third to seventh for the postseason, while Valley City State’s women could finish anywhere from third to sixth.
On the men’s side, VCSU is one of five teams that could finish in a five-way tie for the regular season conference championship. With so much uncertainty, one thing is clear: if the Viking men and women win their final games on Friday, they have a good chance to finish in the Top 4 and host a first round playoff game.
The top four seeds will host a first round playoff game on Feb. 22 (women) and Feb. 23 (men).
PROMOTIONS
Friday is Senior Day for the VCSU men’s team, which will recognize seniors Connor Entzi, Jalen Addison, Kevin Schramm and Chris Thompson prior to their 7:30 p.m. game The VCSU women do not have any seniors playing their final season.
Just for Kix dancers will be performing at halftime of both games. Valley City State’s basketball team will also be wearing lime-green warmups as part of the North Star’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health. The #NorthStarStrong initiative has been spearheaded by the NSAA Board of Student-Athletes.
VCSU MEN
Valley City State’s men are currently 16-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play after winning two road games last weekend at Bellevue and Dakota State. That successful road trip has the Vikings in good position to finish in the Top 4 with a victory on Friday.
VCSU is currently in a three-way tie for third place – just one game back of the conference leaders but only one game ahead of seventh place in the conference. If results around the conference go just right, the Vikings are one of five teams that could still earn a share of the regular season conference championship. Although the Vikings could share the championship, the highest they could be seeded for the postseason is third. The easiest path to a home playoff game is a VCSU victory paired with a Bellevue victory against Dakota State. That would guarantee the Vikings the No. 3 or No. 4 seed.
Valley City State defeated Dickinson State 84-79 in the first conference game of the season back on Dec. 4.
VCSU WOMEN
Valley City State’s women are also locked in a multi-team race for playoff positioning. Dakota State and Mayville have locked up the top two seeds for the postseason, but VCSU, Dickinson State, Bellevue and Viterbo are all separated by just one game as they battle for a Top 4 seed and a home playoff game.
If the Vikings win on Friday, they’ll have a strong chance to host a home playoff game – depending on other results around the conference. If Valley City State loses on Friday, they’ll end up as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed for the postseason.
The Vikings defeated Dickinson State on a last-second shot earlier this season, winning 76-74 in Dickinson.