The Valley City State University athletic department is hosting a children’s winter clothing donation drive on Wednesday in conjunction with the VCSU basketball doubleheader against Minnesota-Morris.
Valley City State athletics is asking individuals to donate new or gently used children’s winter coats, snow pants, boots or hats/gloves on Wednesday night at The Bubble. Anyone who donates receives free admission to that night’s games against Minnesota-Morris.
