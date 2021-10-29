The Valley City State University athletic department is hosting a children’s winter clothing donation drive on Wednesday in conjunction with the VCSU basketball doubleheader against Minnesota-Morris.
Valley City State athletics is asking individuals to donate new or gently used children’s winter coats, snow pants, boots or hats/gloves on Wednesday night at The Bubble. Anyone who donates receives free admission to that night’s games against Minnesota-Morris. The Viking women play at 5 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.
All donated items will be given to the Valley City Community Closet, which will distribute the items to area families in need.