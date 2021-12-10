The Valley City State University basketball teams have announced changes to their scheduled home doubleheader on Sunday against Oak Hills Christian College.
The women’s game has been canceled by Oak Hills.
Tip off for the men’s game has been moved up to 4 p.m.
Sunday’s game is being sponsored by VCSU Green Dot, which is a bystander training program to help students and VCSU employees gain skills to reduce violence they may see on campus and in the community. All of VCSU’s student-athletes have completed the training. VCSU Green Dot will be giving away free popcorn and door prizes during Sunday’s game.