VCSU - The Valley City State University basketball teams will still play at home this weekend, but the opponent has changed.
The VCSU men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Presentation College and Mayville State have both been postponed. Both doubleheaders will be rescheduled, likely for the end of January.
The Vikings have now scheduled games against Dickinson State for this weekend. The women will host the Blue Hawks on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. The Viking men will host Dickinson State on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. Both games will be conference contests. They were previously postponed from Dec. 5.
VCSU will allow up to 150 spectators for each contest. Each team is allotted 30 spots for parents and family members. The remaining 90 spots will be on a first-come, first-serve basis at the games and are open to the general public. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for students. VCSU students, employees and Century Club members will be admitted for free with their passes.