JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A late-inning rally fell short Monday night as the Valley City State baseball team dropped a 5-4 game at the University of Jamestown.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A late-inning rally fell short Monday night as the Valley City State baseball team dropped a 5-4 game at the University of Jamestown.
Trailing 5-2 after four innings, the Vikings rallied to within 5-4 with two runs in the seventh inning but could not push across the tying run. The Vikings hit into double plays to end both the seventh and eighth innings, ending potential game-tying threats.
Valley City State drops to 2-4 overall this fall. Jamestown improves to 5-1. The Vikings will play their final game of the fall season on Wednesday, hosting Mayville State for a 9-inning game at 5 p.m.
The Vikings held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 early in the game. Drew Nixon singled home Shane Nixon for a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and then Zach Veneman hit a solo home run in the top of the second for a 2-1 Viking lead.
Jamestown regained the lead with three runs in the second inning and one in the fourth for a 5-2 lead. Valley City State pushed across two runs in the seventh with RBI singles from Ryan Reynolds and Hunter Magnuson, but a bases-loaded double play ended the threat and VCSU’s best chance to tie the game.
The Vikings did not commit an error and also outhit Jamestown 12-7 in the game.
Dustin Mertz started on the mound for VCSU and went five innings, giving up seven hits and five runs. He walked three and struck out six. Riley Resnick was dominant in relief, pitching three no-hit innings for VCSU. Resnick walked just one and struck out six.
Shane Nixon was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs to lead VCSU’s offense. Jaden Babiuk, Drew Nixon and Ryan Reynolds all had two hits each, and Veneman hit a solo home run.
Up next: Valley City State hosts Mayville State on Wednesday at 5 p.m.