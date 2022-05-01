The Valley City State baseball and softball teams have canceled or postponed their games on Sunday, May 1, due to cold weather and field conditions.
VCSU Softball's games against Dakota State have been canceled and will not be made up. Dakota State is unavailable to play the games on Monday. The Vikings will be back in action Thursday at the NSAA Postseason Tournament in Watertown, S.D. The Vikings will be the No. 2 seed. The official bracket and schedule will be released on Sunday or Monday.
VCSU Baseball has postponed its Sunday doubleheader against Mayville State. The teams will now conclude their series with a single game on Monday at 4 p.m. in Valley City. The winner of that game will be the No. 5 seed for the NSAA Tournament, while the loser of Monday's game will be the No. 6 seed. Monday will also be Senior Day for VCSU Baseball.