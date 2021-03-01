(VCSU) The Valley City State University baseball team will start its 2021 spring season indoors March 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
The Vikings will face Midland University in a pair of doubleheaders, March 4-5 at the stadium. The games on Thursday, March 4, will be at 7 a.m. The doubleheader on Friday, March 5, is at 10 p.m. Currently, no fans are allowed at games in U.S. Bank Stadium.
VCSU was originally scheduled to play Midland in a four-game series in Fremont, Neb., but weather and field conditions necessitated the move indoors.