VCSU Baseball hosting Mayville on Thursday

VCSU Baseball has announced schedule changes to its four-game series against Mayville State.
Due to rain forecast all weekend, the Vikings and Comets will now play a doubleheader Thursday at 2 p.m. in Valley City. The second doubleheader of the series is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in Valley City, weather permitting.
Monday is also available as a makeup day if the teams can't play Sunday. The Vikings (10-10 NSAA) and Comets (12-12 NSAA) are both currently battling for the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, which starts next week.