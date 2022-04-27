 Skip to main content
VCSU Baseball hosting Mayville on Thursday

VCSU Baseball

Carter Dodd pitches for VCSU earlier this season.

 VCSU Photo

VCSU Baseball has announced schedule changes to its four-game series against Mayville State.

Due to rain forecast all weekend, the Vikings and Comets will now play a doubleheader Thursday at 2 p.m. in Valley City. The second doubleheader of the series is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in Valley City, weather permitting.

Monday is also available as a makeup day if the teams can't play Sunday. The Vikings (10-10 NSAA) and Comets (12-12 NSAA) are both currently battling for the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, which starts next week.

