The VCSU baseball team has changed the dates of its home games to Friday and Saturday this weekend due to forecasted weather conditions in the Valley City area.
VCSU will now host Viterbo University for conference doubleheaders on Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m. All four games will be played at Valley City’s Charlie Brown Field.
Each day will consist of a 9-inning game and a 7-inning game. The games were originally scheduled to be played Saturday-Sunday, but were moved up a day to avoid forecasted rain and cold temps on Sunday.