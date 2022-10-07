VALLEY CITY – Mayville State scored in four of the last five innings Wednesday night, pulling away late from Valley City State for a 8-1 victory in the fall baseball finale.
Tory Nelson’s RBI single in the bottom the fourth inning plated VCSU’s only run and tied the game at 1-1. From there, Mayville State scored in each of the next four innings to open up an 8-1 lead.
Valley City State finishes the fall season with a 2-5 overall record. Mayville State improves its record to 3-2.
Hunter Magnuson started on the mound for VCSU and battled through five innings, allowing three hits and three runs. He walked three and struck out nine, including seven strikeouts looking. Devon Cook, Carter Dodd and Landon Piehl all pitched in relief for VCSU.
VCSU finished with four hits and committed one error. Mayville State tallied 10 hits and did not commit an error.
Nelson, Dustin Mertz, Shane Nixon and Adam Thompson had VCSU’s four hits.
Connor Cory picked up the win for Mayville, pitching three innings of relief and allowing two hits and a run. Derek Palmiere started for the Comets and allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings. Jared McCorrister was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Marcus Hughes had two hits and two RBIs. Adam Senden hit a 2-run home run for the Comets.
Up next: Valley City State takes a break for the winter before resuming the 2022-23 season in February. The Vikings are scheduled to play a four-game series at Mount Marty University on Feb. 25-26.