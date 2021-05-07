The Valley City State University athletic department recognized excellence in its student-athletes Monday night at the 2021 Viking Awards.
The annual banquet brings together most of the university's student-athletes for a meal, awards and recognition of their accomplishments during the 2020-21 season. This year’s celebration was held outdoors at VCSU’s Lokken Stadium, and students were served a tailgate-style meal prepared by members of the VCSU Century Club Board of Directors.
